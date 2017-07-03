BRIEF-China's Kyland Technology terminates plan to acquire Nanjing firm
* Says it terminates plan to acquire Nanjing firm via cash, share issue
July 3 Jiangsu Protruly Vision Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says unit Qianli Voyage Co Ltd plans to issue up to $300 million offshore bonds
* MRV Communications, Inc. announces agreement to be acquired by ADVA Optical Networking