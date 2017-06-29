BRIEF-Wang Kaixuan resigns from CFO of Hainan Yatai Industrial Development
June 29 Hainan Yatai Industrial Development Co Ltd :
June 29 Jiangsu Zhongnan Construction Group Co Ltd
* Says unit wins bid for renovation PPP project with investment of about 2.17 billion yuan ($320.13 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sTWFYS
* Says group's total exposure to Qatari banks $148.2 million with less than one year term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: