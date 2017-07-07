BRIEF-Biotech-igG carries out directed new shares issue
* SAID ON THURSDAY CARRIED OUT DIRECTED NEW SHARES ISSUE OF 26.9 MILLION SHARES
July 7Jiangxi Boya Bio-Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 35 percent to 65 percent, or to be 142.7 million yuan to 174.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 105.7 million yuan
* The reasons for the forecast are increased income of blood products and other business and contribution from investment return
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TNWesU
