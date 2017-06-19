BRIEF-Autoneum sells production facility in Brazil
* AUTONEUM HAS SOLD ITS PRODUCTION FACILITY IN BETIM, BRAZIL, TO AUTOMOTIVE SUPPLIER STS GROUP
June 19 Jiangxi Huangshanghuang Group Food Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on June 20
June 21 Theranos Inc has told its investors it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a lawsuit by Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc that had alleged the laboratory startup breached their contract, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.