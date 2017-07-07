BRIEF-Bannari Amman Spinning Mills completes investment in JV Young Brand Apparel
* Says completed investment in JV company Young Brand Apparel Private Limited thereby making it a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 7 Jiashili Group Ltd
* Refers to announcement of China Shanshui Cement stating that petition was issued by Asia Cement against Tianrui
* Board believes that petition does not have any material adverse impact on operation and financial position of group
* Ho Man Kay, an independent non-executive directors of Shanshui Cement, included in petition by Asia Cement
* According to Ho's confirmation & Shanshui Cement announcement, board of Shanshui Cement is seeking legal advice on claims in petition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says completed investment in JV company Young Brand Apparel Private Limited thereby making it a unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, July 7 Sri Lankan stocks on Friday ended at their highest in a week, underpinned by manufacturing and diversified shares while offshore investors continued to be net buyers.