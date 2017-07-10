BRIEF-Allied Circuit to pay 2016 dividend on Sept. 1
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 1
July 10 Jih Lin Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds to T$38.8, effective July 31
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/LuMf3Y
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says it will pay dividend for 2016 to shareholders on Sept. 1
TOKYO, July 10 Nikkei Inc on Monday said it would remove Toshiba Corp from the Nikkei stock average, effective Aug. 1, and add Seiko Epson Corp. (Reporting by Yoshiyuki Osada; Editing by Himani Sarkar)