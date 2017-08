March 27 (Reuters) - Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd :

* FY profit for year attributable of RMB1.89 billion versus RMB1.22 billion

* FY net interest income RMB4.53 billion versus RMB3.37 billion

* Bank will distribute a cash dividend of RMB0.3 (tax inclusive) for each share Source text : (bit.ly/2na91Xw) Further company coverage: