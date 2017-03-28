FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp comments on media coverage of fluctuation in share price of China Huishan Dairy
March 28, 2017 / 2:45 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp comments on media coverage of fluctuation in share price of China Huishan Dairy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 28 (Reuters) - Jilin Jiutai Rural Commercial Bank Corp Ltd

* As of date of announcement, total outstanding balance of first credit and second credit is rmb1.35 billion and there is no default on any interest due

* Aware of recent media coverage concerning significant fluctuation in share price of China Huishan Dairy Holdings

* Bank has noticed that price of bank's h shares experienced relatively significant fluctuation on march 27, 2017

* "Save as disclosed above, bank is not aware of any reason for such fluctuation"

* "As of date of this announcement, bank had two credits granted to subsidiaries of huishan dairy" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

