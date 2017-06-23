BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Tech gets regulatory approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to begin operations
* Says it gets banking regulator's approval for its Meizhou Hakka Bank to start operating
June 23Jilin Sino-microelectronics Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on June 28
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 29 and the dividend will be paid on June 29
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/n4ddFm
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Increases net loss, negative shareholder equity estimates