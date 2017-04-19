BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment says Cosmic Leader to buy co's shares

April 19 (Reuters) - Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd

* Acquisition of shares in Jimei international entertainment group limited

* Reach Luck International to sell and Cosmic Leader agreed to purchase aggregate of 369.3 million shares

* Reach Luck International Limited is a controlling shareholder of company

* Agreement for a consideration of HK$443.2 million

* Cash offer by Zhongtai International Capital on behalf of Cosmic Leader to acquire all shares of co

* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on 20 April 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2oOuKWJ) Further company coverage: