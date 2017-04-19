FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment says Cosmic Leader to buy co's shares
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 19, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment says Cosmic Leader to buy co's shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd

* Acquisition of shares in Jimei international entertainment group limited

* Reach Luck International to sell and Cosmic Leader agreed to purchase aggregate of 369.3 million shares

* Reach Luck International Limited is a controlling shareholder of company

* Agreement for a consideration of HK$443.2 million

* Cash offer by Zhongtai International Capital on behalf of Cosmic Leader to acquire all shares of co

* Application has been made by company for resumption of trading in shares on 20 April 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2oOuKWJ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.