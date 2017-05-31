FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment Group says Luo Lei appointed as chief executive officer
May 31, 2017 / 2:01 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment Group says Luo Lei appointed as chief executive officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd

* Luo Lei and Li Haitian has been appointed as an executive director

* Yan Xu, an executive director, has been appointed as chairman of board.

* Luo Lei, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* Tsui Kin Ming has resigned as an executive director

* Lam has resigned as chairman of board

* Lam has resigned as an executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

