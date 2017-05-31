BRIEF-Jimei International Entertainment Group says Luo Lei appointed as chief executive officer

May 31 (Reuters) - Jimei International Entertainment Group Ltd
* Luo Lei and Li Haitian has been appointed as an executive director
* Yan Xu, an executive director, has been appointed as chairman of board.
* Luo Lei, an executive director, has been appointed as chief executive officer of company
* Tsui Kin Ming has resigned as an executive director
* Lam has resigned as chairman of board
* Lam has resigned as an executive director