BRIEF-Aeon Co M enters into sale and purchase agreement with Foremost Wealth Management
* Entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Foremost Wealth Management Sdn. Bhd.
June 29 Jinjian Cereals Industry Co Ltd :
* Says its wholly owned subsidiary plans to bid for land auction in Changsha city for up to 88.4 million yuan
June 29 Jinjian Cereals Industry Co Ltd :
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Law Kin Fat has been appointed as executive director