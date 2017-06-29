BRIEF-Airbnb said to be planning new tier for luxury vacation rentals - Bloomberg
* Airbnb said to be planning new tier for luxury vacation rentals - Bloomberg citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2sUNnvV (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 29 Jinjian Cereals Industry Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from June 30 pending announcement related to share private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2spxPNl
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Airbnb said to be planning new tier for luxury vacation rentals - Bloomberg citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2sUNnvV (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 29 Jiangyin Haida Rubber and Plastic Co Ltd * Says share trade to resume on June 30 Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2s4BmkQ Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)