BRIEF-Kuwait International Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit 7.6 million dinars versus 6.7 million dinars year ago
April 12 Jinke Property Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects Q1 net profit to fall to 80-110 million yuan versus 228.4 million yuan ($33.14 million) year ago
* Says trading in shares to resume on April 13 after company owner signs agreement with a trading firm in Guangzhou
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2nDDy4o; bit.ly/2nDqFHP; bit.ly/2o4a0s0
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8919 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
BEIJING, April 16 A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under investigation for suspected links to a loan scandal, the financial magazine Caixin reported, citing sources close to the matter.