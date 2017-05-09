FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF- Jinke's shareholder to add at least 20 mln shares in the company within 12 mths
May 9, 2017 / 1:17 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF- Jinke's shareholder to add at least 20 mln shares in the company within 12 mths

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Jinke Property 's shareholder in reply to the Shenzhen stock exchange:

* Says Tianjin-based property management firm, parties acting in concert and its controlling shareholder Sunac China Holdings Ltd (Cayman) plan to add at least 20 million shares in the company within 12 months

* Says they bought 226.5 million shares in the company between December 9, 2016 and April 28, 2017, taking their holdings to 25 percent after transaction

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qUnaKd; bit.ly/2qVd5x9

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

