BRIEF-Jinkosolar Q1 revenue rises 9.4 pct to RMB 5.78 bln

June 5 (Reuters) - Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:
* JinkoSolar announces first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 revenue rose 9.4 percent to RMB 5.78 billion
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 2,068 megawatts , an increase of 19.3% from 1,733 MW in Q4 of 2016
* For q2 of 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 2.5 GW to 2.6 GW
* For full year 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 8.5 GW and 9.0 GW
* Qtrly diluted earnings per American depositary share from continuing operations us$0.28 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: