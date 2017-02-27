BRIEF-Western Asset Mortgage Capital files for mixed shelf of up to $400 mln
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $400 million - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2lADCkt) Further company coverage:
Feb 27 Jinkosolar Holding Co Ltd:
* Jinkosolar announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 revenue fell 13.7 percent to rmb 5.12 billion
* Q4 earnings per share rmb 1.14 from continuing operations
* Qtrly total solar module shipments were 1,733 megawatts ("mw"), an increase of 7.9% from 1,606 mw in q3 of 2016
* Jinkosolar - as of dec 31, 2016, in-house annual silicon wafer, solar cell and solar module production capacity was 5.0 gw, 4.0 gw and 6.5 gw, respectively
* Jinkosolar holding co ltd - for q1 of 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 1.9 gw to 2.0 gw.
* Jinkosolar holding co ltd - for full year 2017, company estimates total solar module shipments to be in range of 8.5 gw and 9.0 gw. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
