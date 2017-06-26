BRIEF-Medtronic announces agreement with Aetna for diabetes patients
* Medtronic announces outcomes-based agreement with Aetna for Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes patients
June 26 JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd
* JinkoSolar signs JPY4.1 billion syndicated loan agreement with Japanese Bank Consortium led by SMBC
* JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd - Financing will be used to support strong shipments growth in Japan and to supplement JinkoSolar Japan's working capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sinovac Biotech Ltd enters into definitive agreement for going-private transaction