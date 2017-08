March 17 (Reuters) - JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd

* JinkoSolar - Co's unit to partner with Cleanfund Commercial Pace Capital to offer long-term project financing to U.S. commercial project customers

* JinkoSolar - project developers who use JinkoSolar modules together with Solarpace will be eligible for incentives that will "lower" their project costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: