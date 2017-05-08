FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
BRIEF-J&J says in March 2017, New Jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to Janssen Pharmaceuticals
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
WORLD
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Hitting the road to 'totality'
solar eclipse
Hitting the road to 'totality'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 8, 2017 / 9:00 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-J&J says in March 2017, New Jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson:

* J&J says in march 2017, new jersey attorney general division of consumer affairs issued subpoena to janssen pharmaceuticals related to some practices in marketing opioids

* J&J says in march, ranking minority member of u.s. Senate committee on homeland security and governmental affairs issued request for information to jpi

* J&J - in April, got subpoena from u.s. Attorney for district of Massachusetts for documents relating to pharmaceutical copayment support programs for olysiotm, Simponi, Stelara

* J&J says in march 2017, Janssen Biotech Inc received civil investigative demand from U.S. DOJ Source text (bit.ly/2qTKCqQ) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.