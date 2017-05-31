FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-J.Jill Q1 earnings per share $0.18
#Market News
May 31, 2017 / 10:55 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-J.Jill Q1 earnings per share $0.18

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc

* J.Jill, Inc announces first quarter fiscal 2017 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.18

* Q1 sales $166.1 million versus i/b/e/s view $162.1 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 9.9 percent

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* J.Jill Inc says raises full year fiscal 2017 guidance

* J.Jill Inc - for Q2 of fiscal 2017, expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.80 to $0.84

* J.Jill Inc sees Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share to be in range of $0.26 to $0.28

* J.Jill Inc says GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.72 to $0.76 in 2017

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.27 to $0.29 for Q2 of fiscal 2017

* J.Jill Inc says for full 2017 fiscal year, on a 52-week basis, we expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits

* J.Jill Inc -Q2 of fiscal 2017 GAAP, adjusted diluted earnings per share estimates include about $0.3 million of public company costs not incurred in 2016

* J.Jill Inc - 53rd week of fiscal 2017 is expected to contribute an additional $9.0 million in sales and approximately $0.01 of earnings per share

* J.Jill Inc - FY2017 GAAP and adjusted diluted earnings per share outlook include about $1.4 million of public company costs not incurred in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

