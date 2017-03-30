FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-J.Jill reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08/shr
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 11:44 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-J.Jill reports Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.08/shr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - J.Jill Inc

* J.Jill, Inc. announces fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2016 results

* Adjusted diluted earnings per share for Q4 of fiscal 2016 were $0.08

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 sales rose 14.8 percent to $166.9 million

* J.Jill Inc qtrly total company comparable sales, which includes comparable store sales and direct to consumer comparable sales, increased by 10.8 percent

* Q1 GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.14 to $0.16

* Q1 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.17 to $0.19

* J.Jill Inc - for Q1 of fiscal 2017, expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits

* For full 2017 fiscal year, on a 52-week basis, expect total comparable sales to increase in high single digits

* J.Jill Inc sees FY 2017 GAAP diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.71 to $0.75

* Fy 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share are expected to be in range of $0.75 to $0.79 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.