5 months ago
BRIEF-JM financial unit to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial
#Financials
March 30, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-JM financial unit to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd

* Says unit Jm Financial Investment managers executed share purchase agreement to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial

* Says acquisition would result in holding of 6.41 percent in Spandana

* Says deal via secondary purchase in two tranches representing 16.26% of Sphoorty's current outstanding total equity shares

* Says total consideration for proposed acquisition to be INR 810 million

* Says proposed acquisition is for cash Source text: bit.ly/2odD9p4 Further company coverage:

