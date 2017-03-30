BRIEF-JM financial unit to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial

March 30 (Reuters) - JM Financial Ltd

* Says unit Jm Financial Investment managers executed share purchase agreement to buy shares of Spandana Sphoorty Financial

* Says acquisition would result in holding of 6.41 percent in Spandana

* Says deal via secondary purchase in two tranches representing 16.26% of Sphoorty's current outstanding total equity shares

* Says total consideration for proposed acquisition to be INR 810 million

* Says proposed acquisition is for cash