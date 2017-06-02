FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
BRIEF-JMP Group announces amendment to credit facility with BNP Paribas
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-JMP Group announces amendment to credit facility with BNP Paribas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - JMP Group Inc:

* JMP Group Llc - on June 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to increase maximum facility amount from $200 million to $403.3 million

* JMP Group Llc says amendment to credit facility with bnp paribas

* JMP Group Llc- on june 1, 2017, parties to facility entered into an amendment to change end of revolving period from october 5, 2017 to july 14, 2017

* JMP Group Llc intends to consolidate loan portfolio until maturity and expects to account for transaction on its balance sheet as non-recourse debt Source text - bit.ly/2rty8rg Further company coverage:

