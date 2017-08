April 6 (Reuters) - JMP Group LLC

* JMP Group LLC - on April 5, co established, through affiliate $200 million revolving credit facility with bnp paribas - SEC filing

* JMP Group LLC - facility is structured to have a 6 month revolving period ending October 5, 2017, and a 6-month amortization period - SEC filing

* JMP Group LLC - co entered into $200 million revolving credit facility to finance acquisition of a portfolio of assets, including certain debt obligations Source text: (bit.ly/2o2swCM)