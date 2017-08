May 26 (Reuters) - JMU Ltd:

* JMU limited reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 audited financial results

* Q4 revenue $20.9 million

* JMU Ltd - qtrly ‍net loss per ordinary share $0.01​

* JMU Ltd - revised revenue and cost of revenues for three months ended June 30, 2016 to reflect change of gross presentation to net presentation