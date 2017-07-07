BRIEF-Braster plans to raise 54-63 mln zlotys from issue of series I shares
* PUBLISHES PROSPECTUS ON PUBLIC OFFER FOR NOT MORE THAN 3.0 MILLION SERIES I SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF 0,10 ZLOTY PER SHARE WITHOUT PRE-EMPTIVE RIGHTS
July 7 JoBen Bio-Medical Co Ltd :
* Says it gets patent for Extract Of Adlay Bran And Uses Thereof in Europe
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/yL931c
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
FRANKFURT, July 7 Activist investor Elliott Management has bought a stake in Stada, two financial sources familiar with the matter said on Friday, adding a new twist to a takeover battle for the German generic drugs maker.