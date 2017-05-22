BRIEF- Asaka Industrial announces shareholding structure change
* Says its second biggest shareholder, an individual shareholder, cut stake in the company to 0 percent from 10.2 percent, due to decease on June 14
May 22 JOH FRIEDRICH BEHRENS AG:
* Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 29.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 28.4 MILLION)
* Q1 OPERATING RESULT (EBIT) AMOUNTS TO EUR 1.7 MILLION
* EXPECTS EBIT MARGIN OF BETWEEN 5.0% AND 6.0% FOR FY 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 19