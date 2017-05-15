FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-John Bean Technologies enters into fourth amendment to credit agreement dated as of Feb 10, 2015
May 15, 2017 / 10:31 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-John Bean Technologies enters into fourth amendment to credit agreement dated as of Feb 10, 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - John Bean Technologies Corp

* John Bean Technologies- on May 9, co, John Bean Technologies B.V., others entered into fourth amendment to credit agreement dated as of Feb 10, 2015

* John Bean Technologies - credit agreement allows co to temporarily increase maximum allowable leverage ratio under credit agreement from 3.5x to 4.0x

* John Bean Technologies - fourth amendment amends leverage ratio increase option to expand qualifying event, was previously single permitted acquisition having consideration in excess of $100 million Source: (bit.ly/2pBKXSP) Further company coverage:

