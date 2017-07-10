BRIEF-Scripps names Adam Symson as CEO
* Scripps names Symson president/CEO; Boehne to retire, continue as chairman of the board
July 10 John Hancock Investments:
* John Hancock Investments says expense reductions on 6 mutual funds, 2 closed-end funds together represent more than $6.9 billion in assets under management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Vista Outdoor Inc says that chairman and CEO Mark Deyoung is retiring from company and board of directors, effective immediately