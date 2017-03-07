BRIEF-John Wiley & Sons qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.82

March 7 (Reuters) - John Wiley & Sons Inc

* Qtrly GAAP earnings per share $0.82

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.92

* Qtrly revenue $436.5 million versus $436.4 million

* John Wiley & Sons Inc- reaffirming full-year outlook of mid-single digit decline in adjusted EPS but revising revenue guidance from flat to a low-single digit

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $451.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78, revenue view $451.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.68, revenue view $1.72 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S