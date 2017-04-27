FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
BRIEF-Johnson Controls Q2 adj profit $0.50/shr from continuing operations
April 27, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Johnson Controls Q2 adj profit $0.50/shr from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :

* Johnson Controls reports second quarter results and increases share repurchase program by $500 million

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations

* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations

* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.73 from continuing operations

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.68 from continuing operations

* Johnson Controls - backlog at end of quarter of $8.3 billion, increased 6 percent year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign exchange.

* Johnson Controls International Plc- Q3 adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.70 to $0.73

* Johnson Controls International Plc says company now expects to complete up to $750 million of share repurchases during fiscal 2017

* Johnson Controls says another quarter of double-digit eps growth, supports expectations of 13% to 16% eps growth for year,

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $7.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly net sales $ 7,267 million versus $ 4,733 million

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.64, revenue view $29.91 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

