BRIEF-Johnson Controls Q2 adj profit $0.50/shr from continuing operations

April 27 (Reuters) - Johnson Controls International Plc :
* Johnson Controls reports second quarter results and increases share repurchase program by $500 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.50 from continuing operations
* Q2 GAAP loss per share $0.16 from continuing operations
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.70 to $0.73 from continuing operations
* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.60 to $2.68 from continuing operations
* Johnson Controls - backlog at end of quarter of $8.3 billion, increased 6 percent year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign exchange.
* Johnson Controls International Plc- Q3 adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance of $0.70 to $0.73
* Johnson Controls International Plc says company now expects to complete up to $750 million of share repurchases during fiscal 2017
* Johnson Controls says another quarter of double-digit eps growth, supports expectations of 13% to 16% eps growth for year,
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.49, revenue view $7.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly net sales $ 7,267 million versus $ 4,733 million
* Qtrly net sales $ 7,267 million versus $ 4,733 million