5 months ago
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
March 21, 2017 / 10:33 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Johnson Electric says unit entered into a share purchase agreement with Halla Holdings Corporation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd

* Purchaser entered into a share purchase agreement with seller to acquire an equity interest in hsc

* Unit entered into a share purchase agreement with Halla Holdings Corporation

* Attributable interest in Halla Stackpole Corporation will increase from 30% to 80% through purchaser's acquisition of equity interest.

* To acquire an equity interest in Halla Stackpole Corporation for a total consideration of up to us$83.8 million

* On completion of acquisition, company's attributable interest in halla stackpole corporation will increase from 30% to 80%

* Purchaser is Johnson Electric International (uk) Limited; seller is Halla Holdings Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

