BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson Q1 earnings per share $1.61

* Johnson & Johnson reports 2017 first-quarter results:

* Q1 earnings per share $1.61

* Q1 sales $17.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $18.02 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $1.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $7.00 to $7.15

* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $1.83 excluding items

* Sees FY 2017 sales $75.4 billion to $76.1 billion

* J&J says acquisition of Actelion remains on track to close in Q2

* J&J says worldwide consumer sales of $3.2 billion for Q1 2017 represented an increase of 1.0% versus prior year

* J&J says excluding items, qtrly worldwide sales increased 1.2%, domestic sales decreased 0.7% and international sales increased 3.4%

* J&J says worldwide pharmaceutical sales of $8.2 billion for Q1 2017 represented an increase of 0.8% versus prior year

* Company is now including estimated impact of Actelion transaction in its financial guidance

* J&J says worldwide medical devices sales of $6.3 billion for q1 2017 represented an increase of 3.0% versus prior year

* Q1 2017 worldwide Velcade sales $ 280 million versus $274 million in Q4 2016

* Q1 2017 worldwide Zytiga sales $523 million versus $519 million in Q4 2016

* Q1 worldwide Remicade sales $1,672 million versus $1,624 million in Q4 2016

* FY2017 earnings per share view $7.06, revenue view $74.88 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 2017 worldwide Invokana/Invokamet sales $284 million versus $371 million in Q4 2016