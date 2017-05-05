FOREX-Euro bounces after Merkel points to impact on Germany
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 5 Johnson Outdoors Inc:
* Johnson Outdoors posts strong growth in fiscal second quarter
* Q2 sales $149.8 million
* Q2 earnings per share $1.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3 years -IMM
May 22 London-based Gatehouse Bank Plc, a unit of Gatehouse Financial Group, said it hired Charles Haresnape as chief executive, effective May 8.
* Biostage Inc - company's common stock would be subject to delisting from NASDAQ unless company timely requests a hearing before NASDAQ hearings panel