#Publishing
March 29, 2017 / 7:58 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Johnston Press posts full-year pretax loss of 300 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 29 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* FY adjusted 1 revenue (including i from April) down 6.0 pct for period, down 5 pct Q3 and with trends improving, revenues up 1 pct in Q4

* Cost savings of 26 mln stg (excluding acquisitions) for period

* FY statutory loss before tax of 300 mln stg includes non-cash impairment of 223.9 mln stg in H1 and 120.4 mln stg in H2

* I newspaper sales volumes up 5 pct (abc excluding bulks) year-on-year

* Against an industry back-drop which remains challenging, we delivered improved trends in Q4 which have continued into 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

