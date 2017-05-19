BRIEF-Johnston Press says trends seen in Q1 have continued

May 19 (Reuters) - Johnston Press Plc

* Trends seen in Q1, as set out in announcement of group's 2016 results on 29 march 2017, have continued

* For 17 weeks, total revenues for period, including i, were up 0.2%; excluding i, total revenues were down 12%

* For 17 weeks, digital advertising revenues (excluding classified) were up 10%; including classifieds, digital revenues were up 3%

* For 17 weeks, on-network digital audiences are up 11% to 26m, with average page views up 17%

* I newspaper continues to perform well

* Circulation volumes of key daily newspapers, scotsman and yorkshire post, continue to improve, while other large dailies have also seen some improvement

* Board notes that trading conditions for regional newspapers in uk remain challenging and, while encouraged by improving trends across group

* Management team continues to take actions to manage its costs tightly