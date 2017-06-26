BRIEF-Ablynx initiates study of caplacizumab in healthy Japanese subjects
* ABLYNX INITIATES A SINGLE AND MULTIPLE DOSE PHASE I STUDY OF CAPLACIZUMAB IN HEALTHY JAPANESE SUBJECTS
June 26 Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry Co Ltd :
* Says it issues 2017 first tranche super short-term debentures worth of 400 million yuan, with interest rate of 4.88 percent
* XUEWEN WU WAS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTED BY BOARD TO SERVE AS SHL'S CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS