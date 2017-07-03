BRIEF-India's Shantai Industries to consider allotment of bonus equity shares
* Says to consider availing financial facility from bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI9mYy) Further company coverage:
July 3 Jointown Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue up to 1.2 billion yuan ($176.65 million) bonds
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2t8ZqG5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7930 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says to consider availing financial facility from bank Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tI9mYy) Further company coverage:
* Says to consider issue of equity shares on preferential basis Source text - (http://bit.ly/2tIeBaw) Further company coverage: