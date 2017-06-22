June 22 Jones Energy Inc
* Jones energy, Inc. exits Arkoma Basin with non-core asset
sales
* Jones Energy Inc says entered agreements to sell several
non-core assets, for a combined total of up to $70 million
* Jones Energy - Arkoma agreement represents sale price of
$65 million cash, plus up to a $2.5 million contingent payment
based on improving natural gas prices
* Jones Energy Inc says company expects to use net proceeds
to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit
facility
* Jones Energy Inc - "Arkoma represents just 6% of our
projected 2017 revenues and we view deal as an accretive
transaction to company"
* Jones Energy Inc says "company continues to actively
market additional non-core assets"
