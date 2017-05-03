May 3 Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy - average daily net production for q1 of 2017 of 18.9 mboe/d, 1.4 mboe/d above midpoint of guidance

* Announces 2017 first quarter financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reiterates its 2017 guidance for full year

* Projecting average daily production of 20,700 to 23,000 boe per day for 2017

* Announces q2 2017 guidance projecting average daily production of 20,700 to 21,700 boe per day