5 months ago
BRIEF-Jones Energy Q4 adj loss per share $0.07
#Market News
March 8, 2017 / 11:20 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Jones Energy Q4 adj loss per share $0.07

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Jones Energy, Inc. announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results

* Q4 loss per share $0.53

* Q4 revenue $39.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $49.3 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.07

* Jones Energy Inc - proved reserves at year-end 2016 were 105.2 mmboe based on sec pricing

* Jones energy inc - company has established an initial capital budget of $275 million for 2017

* Jones energy inc - daily net production in cleveland was 14.6 mboe/d in q4 of 2016 as compared to 17.7 mboe/d in q4 of 2015

* Jones Energy Inc - sees fy total production 7.6 - 8.4 mmboe

* Jones Energy Inc - sees 1q total production 1.6 - 1.7 mmboe

* Jones Energy Inc - reiterates its 2017 guidance for q1 and full year

* Sees average daily production (mboe/d) of 17.0 - 18.0 for 1q17

* Sees average daily production (mboe/d) of 20.7 - 23.0 for 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

