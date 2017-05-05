May 5 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:

* Jll reports robust first-quarter 2017 revenue performance

* Q1 revenue $1.6 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.42 billion

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc qtrly fee revenue up 21 percent to $1.4 billion

* Jones Lang Lasalle- assets under management were $58.0 billion as of March 31, 2017, down one percent in local currency from $60.1 billion as of Dec. 31, 2016

* Jones Lang Lasalle board of directors declared qtrly dividend of $0.35 per share, a six percent increase from share payment made in December 2016