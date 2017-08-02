FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 hours ago
BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q2 EPS of $1.71
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Economy
Cash crisis in U.S. Virgin Islands
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Venezuela
Venezuelan vote data casts doubt on turnout at poll turnout
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
Russia
Amid rising tensions, no let-up in Russia espionage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 2, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Jones Lang Lasalle reports Q2 EPS of $1.71

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Jones Lang Lasalle Inc:

* JLL reports strong second-quarter 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.82

* Q2 earnings per share $1.71

* Q2 revenue $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.76 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Jones Lang Lasalle Inc qtrly fee revenue up 14 percent to $1.5 billion

* Jones Lang Lasalle - assets under management were $57.6 billion as of June 30, 2017, down one percent from $58.0 billion as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.