March 15 (Reuters) - Jonjee Hi-tech Industrial and Commercial Holding Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to withdraw capital of 20 million yuan in a small loan company based in Zhongshan

* Says it will decrease its stake in the small loan company to 0 percent from 10 percent after the divestment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/jbtEV1

