May 10 (Reuters) - JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG:

* COMPANY CURRENTLY HAS NO INTENTION OF DELISTING THE SHARES ITSELF FROM VIENNA STOCK EXCHANGE

* IT CAN NOT BE RULED OUT, HOWEVER, THAT THE REGISTERED SHARES WILL LOSE THEIR LISTING DUE TO THEIR CURRENT CUSTODY