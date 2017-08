May 12 (Reuters) - JOSEF MANNER & COMP AG

* AT EUR 45.4 MILLION, Q1 SALES WERE -4.6% DOWN ON THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2016 (EUR 47.6MLN)

* A SLIGHT INCREASE IN SALES IS CURRENTLY FORECAST FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)