July 6 Joules Group Plc:

* Agreed acquisition of freehold interest in a 30,000 square foot office building in group's home town of Market Harborough for a total investment of 4.4 million stg

* Transaction is anticipated to be earnings neutral throughout period of refurbishment and earnings accretive following full occupation of site