BRIEF-Mavi Giyim Feb.-April net profit up 66.7 pct to 17.0 mln lira
* FEBRUARY-APRIL REVENUE AT 428.2 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 310.3 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
July 6 Joules Group Plc:
* Agreed acquisition of freehold interest in a 30,000 square foot office building in group's home town of Market Harborough for a total investment of 4.4 million stg
* Transaction is anticipated to be earnings neutral throughout period of refurbishment and earnings accretive following full occupation of site
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS JUNE TURNOVER WAS 5.6 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 2 PCT YEAR ON YEAR