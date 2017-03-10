March 10 Jounce Therapeutics Inc:

* Jounce Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.05

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly collaboration revenue $20.3 million versus nil revenue last year

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - expects to use approximately $100.0 to $120.0 million in cash for full year 2017

* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - expects collaboration revenue for full year 2017 of approximately $80.0 million representing amortization of Celgene upfront payment of $225.0 million received in 2016