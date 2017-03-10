BRIEF-CNOOC says FY net profit RMB 637 mln
* fy net profit rmb 637 million versus rmb 20,246 million a year ago
March 10 Jounce Therapeutics Inc:
* Jounce Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly collaboration revenue $20.3 million versus nil revenue last year
* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - expects to use approximately $100.0 to $120.0 million in cash for full year 2017
* Jounce Therapeutics Inc - expects collaboration revenue for full year 2017 of approximately $80.0 million representing amortization of Celgene upfront payment of $225.0 million received in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 23 British police believe an attack in London that left four people dead and injured around 40 was linked to Islamic terrorism and are checking whether the lone attacker was supported by anyone else, the defence minister said on Thursday.