July 10 Joy City Property Ltd

* Expected to record increases not less than 70%, 150% and 30% in its unaudited revenue, consolidated profit and consolidated profit attributable for 6-mnths ended 30 Jun

* Expected results due to substantial increase in revenue from sales of properties